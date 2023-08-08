Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.31 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

