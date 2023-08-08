Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.35 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in U. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after buying an additional 2,068,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after buying an additional 1,564,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,120,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,010,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,735 shares of company stock valued at $22,207,524. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE U opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

