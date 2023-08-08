Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 309.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 98.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $514.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $574.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $538.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.55.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,624 shares of company stock worth $2,944,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

