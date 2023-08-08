Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.48 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

