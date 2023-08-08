Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.50 Million Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.53.

WOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.13.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

