Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $5,373,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $8,731,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,490,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after buying an additional 255,248 shares during the period.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $33.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.