Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,419 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Natixis bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In related news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at $840,856.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $137,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,383,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $725,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDC Energy stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $82.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

