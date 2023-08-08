Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after buying an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $58,990,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after buying an additional 678,084 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNTX opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

