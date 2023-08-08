Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.