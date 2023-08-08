Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 579.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

