Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,954 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -19.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.