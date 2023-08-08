Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 130 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Universal Display by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Universal Display by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $164.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $166.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.63.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

