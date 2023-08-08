Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,680 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.