Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 190 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Generac Trading Down 2.9 %

GNRC opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day moving average of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $281.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

