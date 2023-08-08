Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 26,071 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,082 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 738,319 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.76. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.