Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 530 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after purchasing an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bentley Systems by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,885 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 134,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after buying an additional 53,456 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,136,962 shares in the company, valued at $370,964,097.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,653 shares of company stock worth $17,370,995. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

