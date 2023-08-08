Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,924 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWN. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cook Street Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cook Street Consulting Inc. now owns 718,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.07.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

