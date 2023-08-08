Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Zillow Group by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,057 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

