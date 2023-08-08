Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $173.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.82. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $189.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

