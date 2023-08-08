Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORI opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

