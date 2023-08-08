Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,364 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,585,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in US Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after buying an additional 117,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

US Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.