Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,183 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after buying an additional 1,002,316 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 679.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 981,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

