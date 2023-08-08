Tredegar (TG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.12 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Tredegar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Tredegar has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $12.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 115,654.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,655,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after buying an additional 30,628,899 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,195,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after buying an additional 176,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,080,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 92,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tredegar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

