Tredegar (TG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.12 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.13%.
Tredegar Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TG opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Tredegar has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $12.51.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tredegar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
