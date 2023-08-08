Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter worth about $85,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 94.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Trinseo PLC has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $503.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently -0.16%.

TSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

