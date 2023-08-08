Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

