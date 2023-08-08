Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 24,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 54,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Get Twin Vee Powercats alerts:

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

About Twin Vee Powercats

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 112.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 133.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 949,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 22.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.