Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 24,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 54,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.
Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.
Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats
About Twin Vee Powercats
Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.
