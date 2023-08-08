Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.46, but opened at $50.88. Tyson Foods shares last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 2,512,116 shares.

The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,383. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.78.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

