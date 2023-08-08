Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.46, but opened at $50.88. Tyson Foods shares last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 2,512,116 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

In related news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,383 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

