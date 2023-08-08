U-Haul (UHAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.34). U-Haul had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. U-Haul has a 12-month low of $49.64 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other U-Haul news, insider Karl A. Schmidt bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $74,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Ossiam lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 429.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 55.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 83.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

