United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 938 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI opened at $486.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.52. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.23 and a fifty-two week high of $492.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

