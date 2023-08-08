United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.76, but opened at $33.00. United States Cellular shares last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 252,198 shares changing hands.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.09 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United States Cellular from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in United States Cellular by 85.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Trading Down 7.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

