United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.76, but opened at $33.00. United States Cellular shares last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 252,198 shares trading hands.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.09 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USM. Citigroup upped their target price on United States Cellular from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in United States Cellular by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after buying an additional 380,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 345.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 232,322 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth $3,426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Cellular by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after purchasing an additional 175,417 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 490,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

