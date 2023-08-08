Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,899,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,797 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 903.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 563,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 272.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Uranium Royalty Profile

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

