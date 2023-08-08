Usio (USIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Usio Stock Up 0.6 %

USIO stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.98. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

Institutional Trading of Usio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Usio by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Usio by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Usio by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

