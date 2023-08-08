Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,219 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 161,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.