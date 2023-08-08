Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 12,191 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 283.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 175.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVBF shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

