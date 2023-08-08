Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,270 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after buying an additional 1,099,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,772,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,482,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

