Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,542 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.11%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

