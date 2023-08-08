Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,332 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gogo were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 1,102.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 997,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 939,632 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 24,953.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 544,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 348,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gogo by 391.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 283,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gogo Trading Down 18.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.35. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

