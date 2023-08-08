Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 583 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RL opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

