Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.04.

Twilio Trading Up 0.5 %

TWLO opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $92.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

