Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trade Desk by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,460,000 after acquiring an additional 981,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,450.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 778,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,412,000 after acquiring an additional 728,184 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 572.00, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

