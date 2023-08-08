Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $40.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

