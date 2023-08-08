Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,716 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Vipshop Price Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.