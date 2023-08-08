Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,631 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Down 1.7 %

Tripadvisor stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $28.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.