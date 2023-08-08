Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 781 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HESM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

HESM stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6011 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

