Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 2,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Strategy ETF

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

