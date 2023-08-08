Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 160.60 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $119.82.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $444,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,998.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

