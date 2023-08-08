Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 283.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 13.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

INDB opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

