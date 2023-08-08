Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Viasat were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after purchasing an additional 452,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,722,000 after buying an additional 149,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,040,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,222,000 after buying an additional 375,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viasat by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after acquiring an additional 47,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,718,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,400,000 after acquiring an additional 365,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,207 shares of company stock valued at $54,138. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

